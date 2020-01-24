Will Packer Developing New Drama with The Young and the Restless Alums

Universal and Will Packer Productions are partnering on a new show called Tías, according to Deadline. Called a "female-driven Latina ensemble drama," Tías is based on a pitch from The Crazy Ones and The Real O'Neals producer/writer Rob Sudduth. Married to The Young and the Restless star Greg Rikaart, Sudduth also appeared on Y&R in 2006 as a stalker.

Will Packer and James Lopez will produce for Will Packer Productions, while Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, Y&R) and Ben Spector will produce for her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Sudduth and Longoria also paired for a project called Telenovela.