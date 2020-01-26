The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Is Floored When Liam Takes Responsibility for His Actions

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is befuddled that Liam (Scott Clifton) takes responsibility for kissing Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) asks Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) what he thinks about his Liam-like dilemma.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is DONE with Brooke.

In a very odd move, all of Forrester Creations comes together to celebrate Zoe's (Kiara Barnes) birthday.

Katie (Heather Tom) does a double take when Dollar Bill changes his attitude.

Wyatt consults Liam about how to lead two women on at the same time.

Sally (Courtney Hope) tries to give Wyatt the run around.

Liam and Steffy bond.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Quinn form an alliance.

Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle) find themselves in the minority at Forrester Creations.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) starts sniffing around Zoe.

Sally gets some disturbing health news.