Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Dr. Rolf Busts a Cap In Stefano's Ass

Stephen Nichols

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) meets a low bar by proving he is the smartest man in Salem, and once again figures out Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) is running amuck.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tells Eric (Greg Vaughan) j/k about Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Dr. Rolf (William Utay) puts a bullet in "Steve."

Kate (Lauren Koslow) gets a case of loose lips.

Princess Gina and Stefano (Stephen Nichols) spin a web of deception in an attempt to convince John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) that Death Becomes Them.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) makes Xander (Paul Telfer) feel special by making him man #3 to whom she has declared her undying love.

"Steve" offers Marlena a shoulder to cry on.

Kate gets up in Princess Gina's grill.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Evan (Brock Kelly) continue to grow closer whilst not being nekkid.

Chad (Billy Flynn) puts on his big boy pants and tries to confront Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Eric pulls Sarah into a passionate embrace.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Will (Chandler Massey) let Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) know they are smarter than the average bears.

Chad and Abigail (Kate Mansi) channel their inner Fred and Daphne, resulting in a shocking discovery.

Kristen sets her sights on messing with Nicole and Brady.

Shawn Douglas schools Rafe (Galen Gering) on how to deal with Princess Gina.

Unthinkably, Brady doesn't know what to think about Xander's emergency request.

Princess Gina handcuffs and strings John up.

Brady and Kristen start sniffing around each other.

Lani (Sal Stowers) gets gut punched again when she finds out Eli (Lamon Archey) and Gabi (Camila Banus) are headed for wedded bliss.