General Hospital Spoilers: Nelle Rules the Roost at The Quartermaine Halfway House

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) are none to happy with one another.

Finn (Michael Easton) is unwell.

Life on the outside is not kind to Nelle (Chloe Lanier).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is over Valentin's (James Patrick Stuart) shenanigans.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) reconnect.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) moves in with Michael (Chad Duell) to help him deal with Nelle . . . Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) continues to be intrigued and confused by Nina.

Nelle gets comfortable in her new digs, where she can turn Michael's family against him.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) wants to be supportive.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) checks in with Ned about his business dealings.

Sam is still on paper, meaning her parole officer will be around for a while.

Jason (Steve Burton) tells an unknown person they'd better step back.

Carly (Laura Wright) frets about Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) considers laying hands on Taggert (Real Andrews).

Anna (Finola Hughes) is feeling like a protective mama bear.

Sonny has to do his own dirty work.

Attorney "Tad Martin" (Michael E. Knight) receives a suspicious phone call.

Anna and Finn throw down.