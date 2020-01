Days of Our Lives Promo: Marlena Finds Herself In a Familiar Hotspot

Deidre Hall, Kristian Alfonso

Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) has had enough of Doc (Deidre Hall) on Days of Our Lives. She thinks holding a gun on the seasoned gun-vet will rattle her cage.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) bucks up against Victor (John Aniston) to help Will (Chandler Massey) get justice.

Meanwhile, Stefano (Stephen Nichols) lures John (Drake Hogestyn) into a trap.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: