Jackée Harry Wants to Kick It at Days of Our Lives

Legendary actress Jackée Harry wants to revisit her soap opera roots. In case you've been under a rock, Harry got her first television role playing Lily Mason on Another World. She went on to play the iconic femme fatale Sandra Clark on classic sitcom 227 and fashion designer Lisa Landry on Sister, Sister.

Harry is also known for her quick wit on Twitter. On Sunday night. during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Harry joked that blues crooner Bonnie Raitt and Days of Our Lives' Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) might be one and the same. Harry tweeted,

Soon afterwards, DAYS head writer Ron Carlivati replied back, then Harry responded,

Looks like Carlivati isn't about to let this opportunity pass by because he fired back,

Paging DAYS executive producers Ken Corday, Albert Alarr, and Greg Meng . . . make this happen!