More Details Shared for Matt Cohen-Directed Episode of Supernatural

Matt Cohen

It was revealed last year that Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin, General Hospital) was set to direct en episode of Supernatural. Now, more details have dropped. Called "Gimme Shelter," the episode will be the fifteenth of the hit CW show's final season. It is set to air April 13.

Supernatural exec producer Jim Michaels shared on Twitter:

Supernatural super-fans might also remember that Cohen played a younger John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on the show. Cohen is also a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.

Cohen himself tweeted: