OWN Cancels Ambitions

It's official, OWN has cancelled Ambitions from Will Packer and Daytime Confidential's Jamey Giddens after its first season. The primetime soap set in Atlanta starred Robin Givens, Brian White, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans, Erica Page, Essence Atkins and Gino Anthony Pesi.

Givens first shared the news with fans on Instagram.

Giddens posted his reaction to the news being announced on Twitter, thanking Packer and Lions Gate TV for the incredible opportunity.

The Bold and the Beautiful writer Michele Val Jean, who was a Consulting Producer on Ambitions, thanked the fans.

An outpouring from fans followed the announcement. Whether or not Ambitions might find a second home on BET or Netflix remains to be seen, but as Jamey pointed out:

A Let's Save Ambitions from Cancellation Change.org petition was launched by fans to save the juicy drama and you can sign it yourselves!