The Bold and the Beautiful's Karla Mosley Set to Star in New Musical

The Bold and the Beautiful's Karla Mosley (Maya) is taking her talents to the stage. An accomplished actress both on and off our TV screens, Mosley is set to star as Becky in the IAMA Theater Company's upcoming production of the musical Found.

Wicked alum Jonah Platt will tackle the lead role of Davy, with Jordan Kai Burnett and Mike Millan rounding out the main cast. Found's previews begin on Feb. 14; the show will open Feb. 20 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. Fans can buy tickets here.