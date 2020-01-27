The View Panelists Reflect on Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Lives, Legacies

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain Twitter/The View/ABC

The View opened on a somber note on the morning of Jan. 27. On Jan. 26, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash.

Whoopi Goldberg observed, "When people say you have to live each day to the fullest, this is what they mean." She later added a touching anecdote about when her grandson, who adored Bryant, met the star. She shared on Twitter:

Joy Behar reflected:

You know, I got it on my phone or watch or something, and it was like, 'What?' And they weren’t saying it right away; they weren't saying it happened to him. He’s only 41 years old, and the little girl...There were other kids on the plane. It’s a terrible thing. What can you say about it? He was an nice guy, a real sweetheart. We. had him on the show.

Sunny Hostin added:

Whoopi, as you know, I spend every weekend with my daughter's basketball team because she plays AAU [Amateur Athletic Union]. We were stunned.

Hostin noted that teenager Gianna, better known as "Gigi," was already a burgeoning basketball star in her own right, someone her own child had heard of. She continued:

We couldn’t process it. I don’t think anyone could really process it. What I loved about Kobe, not only was he lovely when he was here, he was such a proponent for girls in sports and women in sport, and it just meant a lot to have a more former NBA player saying, 'Girls can do it too,' you know?

