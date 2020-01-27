Wally Kurth Hints at Judi Evans' Enigmatic Return to Days of Our Lives

Judi Evans, Wally Kurth

Judi Evans recently exited Days of Our Lives after her character, Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis, died after being involved in a car accident. But according to her onscreen husband, Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis), viewers haven't seen the last of the talented Ms. Evans.

Kurth tweeted:

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Evans will return as Adrienne or her doppelganger, Bonnie Lockhart. Sounds like there's plenty more juicy drama for the Kiriakis clan coming up...especially since Justin is now dating Adrienne's former sister-in-law, Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans)!

