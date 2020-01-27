The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Kyle and Lola Fight, Yet Again

Michael Mealor, Sasha Calle

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) schools.

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) has a score to settle. Is the dark side of Adam reemerging?

Amanda: The mysterious legal minx (Mishael Morgan) receives some earth shattering news.

Phyllis/Sharon: Red (Michelle Stafford) runs into the coffee house maven (Sharon Case) and spots a bandage on her. Phyllis starts to realize something isn't right with her old nemesis. Watch for Phyllis to figure out Sharon is ill.

Abby: The Newman Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) spots Chance (Donny Boaz) and Phyllis out on a date! Abby studies the two and clearly sees that Chance and Phyllis have sparks. Watch for Abby to treat Phyllis as competition for the heir turned cop.

Kyle/Lola: The newlyweds (Michael Mealor, Sasha Calle) continue to butt heads. Will this latest squabble widen the rift between the two?

