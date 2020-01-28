General Hospital's Finola Hughes Makes Television Directorial Debut in Primetime

Finola Hughes Steven Bergman Photography

During the day, soap veteran Finola Hughes kicks butt in Port Charles as sexy super spy Anna Devane, on General Hospital but at night she's moonlighting as a director. Hughes makes her television directorial debut on Freeform's Good Trouble.

In December 2019, Hughes became a member of the Directors Guild of America and now fans can see the work she help create. Hughes will direct the upcoming episode of the third season of the hit show.

The series is a spin-off of The Fosters and centers around foster siblings Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) relocation to Los Angeles to start a new chapter of their lives a few years after the events that transpired on the mothership drama.

In the upcoming episode. Callie and Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) are is put through the paces by a case. Meanwhile Mariana's spot at Spekulate is in jeopardy and Davia (Emma Hunton) must face the music for her actions.

Good Trouble airs at 10 PM EST on Freeform.