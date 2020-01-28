Here's How Eva Longoria Made Ends Meet While Working on The Young and the Restless

Steven Bergman Photography

Multi-hyphenate Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, The Young and the Restless) was already juggling multiple jobs while starring on the CBS sudser. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Longoria shared that, to make ends meet, she worked two gigs.

She recalled:

I was a head hunter while I was on The Young and the Restless. I was doing it out of my dressing room. It wasn’t until two years into The Young and the Restless that I was actually able to live off just acting.

Of course, Longoria later rose to stardom as Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives and other shows. The mogul has also produced soapy dramas like Grand Hotel and an upcoming project with Will Packer.