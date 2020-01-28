The Young and the Restless Alum Kelli Goss Cast as Regular in Chuck Lorre Pilot

Kelli Goss

Longtime CBS soap watchers might remember Kelli Goss' character, Courtney Sloane, from The Young and the Restless. Now, she's set to feature in a new multi-camera sitcom on CBS called The United States of Al, according to Deadline. The pilot is helmed by the team behind The Big Bang Theory, including Chuck Lorre, along with fellow exec producer Dr. Reza Aslan, a religious studies professor and respected author and TV commentator.

On Y&R, Goss played an undercover cop who was BFFs with Summer Newman (Hunter King). Courtney fell in love with, and got engaged to, Summer's big bro, Noah (Robert Adamson), before getting murdered by Mark Harding (Chris McKenna). Since leaving Y&R, Goss has hit the big time. She appeared in episodes of The Big Bang Theory, Speechless, and Grey's Anatomy, then starred in The Ranch.

Written by Big Bang's executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, this comedy centers on the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat vet (Parker Young), and Awalmir (Adhir Kalyan), AKA Al, Riley's unit's interpreter in Afghanistan who moved to America to start a new chapter. Goss will play the role of Riley's almost-ex-wife, who is super-protective of their daughter. The show will feature their co-parenting struggles.