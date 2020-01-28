WATCH: Daytime Talk Show Hosts Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on Air and Social Media

The tributes to late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant continue to pour in. The View kicked off on Jan. 27 with its panelists' emotional reflections on Bryant's life and legacy.

Other talk shows hosts added their own memories and reflections on Bryant's family, career, and philanthropy, also memorializing the helicopter crash's other victims, including Bryant's teenage daughter Gianna. Here are just some of the tributes to Bryant on TV and social media.

On The Real, the co-hosts shared their memories. For example, Adrienne Houghton recalled how the Bryant daughters were fans of her group, The Cheetah Girls, and found Vanessa Bryant to be "the sweetest woman." She mused, "I can't even fathom what their pain feels like."

Another moving recollection came from Tamera Mowry-Housley. The actress dabbed away tears as she recalled briefly working with Bryant on her hit '90s sitcom, Sister, Sister.

Loni Love added some moving tributes on Twitter, including:

Ellen DeGeneres remembered his visits to her show and his generosity to his fans.

Tamron Hall and sports journalist Jemele Hill contributed memories of Bryant's successes and effect on the next generation of athletes, including Gianna herself.

Wendy Williams fought tears throughout her segment on Bryant. "I don't know where you were when you found out but just...damn it, man," she said, exhaling deeply before diving into his substantial impact.

The team at Today offered several tributes to Bryant, including remembering some of his most inspiring words and actions.

The Kelly Clarkson Show's official Twitter account sent out a sweet message about Bryant, who was a guest on the show a mere two months ago.

Good Morning America highlighted Bryant's many off-the-court accomplishments, including his charity work and his Academy Award win in 2018 for his short film, Dear Basketball.

Live with Kelly and Ryan also memorialized Bryant in a segment.