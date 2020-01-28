Watch Today's CBS Soaps Online via CBS.com

Once again, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has soaps being bumped on the East Coast. Those affected can watch today's episodes of both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful online!

Both of the Tiffany Network sudsers announced on Twitter how soap fans can stay up-to-date and watch their shows through CBS.com and CBS All Access. On Y&R, Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) announced via video,

Y&R's sister show, B&B, had Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton) record a message via the show's official Twitter account,

West Coast viewers, the show will air in its entirety.