Deidre Hall

All soaps have their iconic moments. You know, the ones when you know where you were, what you were doing, and the impact they had on you as they played out. One of mine happened when sweet Jenny Gardner (Kim Delaney) was blown to bits on a jet ski on All My Children.

In 2003, Days of Our Lives needed a ratings kick in the ass. The show brought back James E. Reilly, who wrote a story about a person dressed in black and a hockey mask who set out to kill the residents of Salem one by one.

Abe (James Carver) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) were the first two to go. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) sat and chatted with her killer for nearly an entire episode before she met her demise. Next came Caroline (Peggy McCay) and Cassie (Alexis Thorpe). Who could ever forget someone falling out of a piñata? Never mind divorcing your ex . . . why not kill him on his wedding day? Goodbye Roman (Josh Taylor)!

The big reveal came after the circus when Tony (Thaao Penghlis) was mauled by a tiger freed by the killer. In the hospital, the killer approached his hospital bed to finish him off.

Now the time comes . . . on this day in 2004, the killer is revealed as none other than Dr. Marlena Evans! Despite that shock, she’s not done with her mission. She offs Doug (Bill Hayes) and everyone’s favorite, Alice Horton (Frances Reid).

Of course, we all know how it turned out in the end, but what a hell of a ride! This story pulled DAYS up to number 2 in the ratings.

Where were you when Marlena was outed as a killer? How did you react? Let us know in the comments!