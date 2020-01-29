CBS Soap Alums Murray Bartlett and Van Hansis Up for 2020 Queertie Awards

Murray Bartlett, Van Hansis

Queerty has announced their 2020 Queertie Award Nominations and two former CBS soap faves made the cut. Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, Guiding Light) is nominated for his role in Netflix's revival series Tales of the City. Bartlett snagged a nomination for TV Performance for his role as Michael "Mouse" Tolliver.

Tales of the City is based on a series of novels by Armistead Maupin. An adaptation first aired as a miniseries in 1993 on PBS before moving to Showtime. The series features heavy hitters like Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis, who also returned to the Netflix revival, which started airing in 2019.

Van Hansis (ex-Luke, As the World Turns) is up for a Digital Series Performance award for his portrayal as Thom on EastSiders. The digital series, created by Kit Williamson, premiered in 2012. It started out on YouTube before eventually landing on Netflix, where all episodes can be watched.

Hansis wasn't the only score for EastSiders. The multi-nominated series is also up for Favorite Digital Series. This is EastSiders' final season.

The Queerties recognize the best in LGBTQ culture and media. Viewers decide who wins by voting. You can vote for your favorites HERE until February 21.

Check out the tweets below.