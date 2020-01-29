Revenge's Margarita Levieva Morphs into Super-Spy For New Series

Photo Credit: Revenge, ABC

On Revenge, impulsive Amanda Clarke (Margarita Levieva) served as the perfect foil to calculated Emily Thorne (Emily VanCamp). Now, Levieva is morphing into a super-spy for a Netflix thriller series...with a supernatural twist!

Per Deadline, the show will be called In From the Cold. Its eight-episode first season features Russia native Levieva as a former Russian spy-turned-American single mom named Jenny. When her past as a KGB super-agent with special abilities comes back to haunt her, Jenny must combine her two worlds to stop a nasty villain.

She shared her excitement on Instagram:

Written and executive produced by Adam Glass (Supernatural, The Chi), In From the Cold is set to start filming in March 2020 in Madrid.