Soap Opera Legend Marj Dusay Dies at 83

The soap opera world is mourning the loss of one of its greats. Marj Dusay (ex-Alexandra Spaulding, Guiding Light; ex-Pamela Capwell, Santa Barbara; ex-Vanessa Cortlandt, All My Children; ex-Vivian Alamain, Days of Our Lives; ex-Myrna Clegg, Capitol) has passed away at the age of 83.

Dusay's distinguished career encompassed many roles. A multiple Daytime Emmy nominee, Dusay recurred on The Facts of Life, made her mark on Star Trek, appeared opposite Elvis Presley in Clambake, and made guest spots on Dynasty, Murder She Wrote, and The Odd Couple.

Her peers and fans celebrated her career on social media.

TV Guide's Michael Logan added:

Our condolences to Dusay's friends, family, colleagues, and fans. How will you best remember the soap diva? Tell us in the comments.