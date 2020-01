Walt Willey and Susan Lucci to Reunite On Dr. Oz Next Week

Steven Bergman Photography

Could a revamped version of All My Children be headed our way? Walt Willey (ex-Jackson) has plans to discuss it on Dr. Oz next week: opposite living legend Susan Lucci (ex-Erica).

Would you like to see Jackson and Erica reunited on an AMC reboot? Sound off in the comments.