It's been a minute since General Hospital aired its last new episode. If you've been waiting for the next one, hang tight. ABC announced it will resume airing GH starting today.

The announcement impacts West Coast markets and those without news coverage of the impeachment trial. However, all GH fans will be able to access the lone ABC soap on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu after 8:00 PM EST.

That's good news for those of us who were waiting to see how that triple shootout played out.