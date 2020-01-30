Ken Corday’s announcement months ago has finally been made official - Days of Our Lives has been renewed for its 56th season, according to Deadline.

The months long holdup in negotiations involved coming to a deal with Sony Pictures Television. They were looking to adjust the show's business model, which involves international sales. Doing so would help keep the show in the black.

All parties maintain there was never talk of cancellation and both the studio and the network were committed to keeping DAYS on the air.

Corday commented,

We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of Days of Our Lives, and we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade.

The renewal guarantees the continuing saga of the residents of Salem will continue through at least September 2021.