The Mel Robbins Show Wraps Its Run After Sole Season

The Mel Robbins Show, a motivational talk show from Sony Pictures Television, has wrapped after its sole season. Per Deadline, the syndicated chatfest - executive produced by The View and Dr. Oz alum Mindy Borman - will remain in production until September 2020.

In a statement, SPT reflected:

Mel has had a positive impact on millions of daytime viewers and we still strongly believe in her message and the work she is doing. We are proud of the show and the talented team and thank our partners and launch group at Nexstar and our advertisers and sponsors, for their exceptional support.

In her own statement, Robbins said: