The Young and the Restless Gets FOUR-YEAR Renewal!

Photo Credit: The Young and the Restless/CBS

CBS is staying in the soap game. The Eye Network, along with Sony Pictures Television, announced on Thursday that The Young and the Restless has been renewed through the 2023-2024 broadcast season!

In a released statement, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said,

Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,. But THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other CBS Television show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

WOW!

Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television, also released a statement on the news and said,