WATCH: Meghan McCain Spills The View Gossip to Andy Cohen

Meghan McCain is used to sitting down for a morning View, but she sat down on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live couch on the evening of Jan. 29. When asked about her rumored issues with former co-host and pal Abby Huntsman, McCain didn't hold back.

She told Cohen:

We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight. And all friendships have ups and downs. It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized.

Oh, and McCain isn't leaving The View anytime soon. She continued:

If I was going to resign, there would be no crypticism [sic] about it. I would be like, ‘I’m out.’ Like, it would not be like a long, drawn-out thing.

