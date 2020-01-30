In a new interview with SoapCentral, Donny Boaz (Chance, The Young and the Restless) discusses joining the iconic soap, adjusting to the intense work schedule, and how he prepared to play the Chancellor heir.

Boaz admitted that the show's amount of dialogue per day was a challenge at first. He said:

Several people, from Michelle [Stafford] to Melissa [Ordway, Abby Newman] to Peter [Bergman], they all said, 'Give it six weeks, and you'll realize how much easier it's going to come to you.' Because I remember those first six weeks, and you're looking at 20, 30, 40 pages of dialogue every day, and you're like, 'How am I going to do this?' And then you lay down at night, and your mind is just racing, going, 'Zzz, zzz, zzz, zzz,' and you're thinking of everything that you have to do the following day. But I remember the day, six weeks in, I looked at 20 pages, read it one time, tried to run it, and I was shocked that I knew it.

He's loved playing Chance, describing him as a "badass" and recalling how he loved the initial character description of Chance as a combo of James Bond and Jason Bourne.

But in order to better understand Chance's rich Y&R legacy, Boaz did his due diligence. He noted:

I did a lot of research, as much as Wikipedia would let me, in just seeing who and what Chance Chancellor was. I also looked at John Driscoll's work, at what he did in the past, and it was a long time in between bringing the character back. I think the last time he was on was November of 2011, so starting again in October of 2019, that was eight years, so I had to come up with some backstory of where he had been, and really, I've been here now almost four months, and I still need a family tree! I'm like, 'How am I related to this person and that person?' I was able to sit down with Jess Walton the other day, and I was like, 'Will you help me?' And she was so gracious. She was like, 'Okay, you're related to this person and this person and this person,' and I was like, 'Thanks, grandma,' and she was like, 'Don't call me that.'

