The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Having Nothing Else to Do, Katie Blabs Sally's Business All Over Town

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Katie (Heather Tom) helps Sally (Courtney Hope) deal with her impending health woes.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) once again pimps out Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) in his quest to woo Hope and cause trouble for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Vinny (Joe LoCicero) is back to bro it up with Thomas.

Shauna (Denise Richards) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) bond over busting up relationships.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is touched by Thomas throwing her a surprise shindig.

Shockingly, Thomas has ulterior motives when he throws Zoe a surprise shindig.

Liam (Scott Clifton) tries to give Zoe the 411 on Thomas.

Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continue to be the Bickersons as they continue their endless conversation about their doomed marriage.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) vows to Shauna that she will take care of that pesky Brooke Logan.

Hope (Annika Noelle) continues her focus on being Douglas' MOMMY, MOMMY, MOMMY!

Katie has loose lips and spills all the tea about Sally to Dollar Bill (Don Diamont).

Having nothing else to do, Katie's loose lips become flapping gums when she also tells Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about Sally's medical issues.