Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Maintains Boo Status By Shedding His Shirt and Helping Ben Escape With Clyde

Chandler Massey

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) snuggles up to John (Drake Hogestyn) when he learns of Marlena's (Deidre Hall) "death".

That sound you hear is Twitter angels tweeting as Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) get back together.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) continues to be Nancy Drew and stumbles on some evidence about Jordan's death.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abs (Kate Mansi) snoop around until they find a portrait of what seems to be her Uncle Steve (Stephen Nichols) . . . then question Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Clyde (James Read) really wants Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to go on the lam with him.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Roman (Josh Taylor) board a jet plane to the Czech Republic.

"Steve" lets his Queen of the Night know he is actually Stefano . . . then kisses her.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) get nekkid.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and JJ (Casey Moss) continue their collaboration to take down Gabi (Camila Banus).

Victor makes a call to Jeannie Theresa (Don't call me Jeannie).

Gabi freaks out at the prospect of losing remote control of Julie's (Susan Seaforth Hayes) ticker.

Kristen and Brady (Eric Martsolf) reunite.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) get all the tea about her devastating fall.

Princess Gina slips John a mickey . . . then, kisses him.

Will (Chandler Massey) helps Clyde and Ben hit the road.