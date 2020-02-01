General Hospital Spoilers: Jason and Spinelli Get All Up In Grown Folks Business

Steve Burton

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is being all Nelle.

Julian (William deVry) is unwell with all of the things, whilst also dealing with pangs of guilt over another thing.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) face off.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) continues to babysit the child she thinks she gave up for adoption.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) collaborate on what is best for everyone else's life.

Shockingly, Jason (Steve Burton) butts his nose in where it doesn't belong.

Shockingly #2, Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) considers butting his nose in where it doesn't belong.

Franco (Roger Howarth) checks in on Ava (Maura West).

Anna (Finola Hughes) continues to question Peter's (Wes Ramsey) guilt.

Finn (Michael Easton) considers telling Jason and Sam (Kelly Monaco) what he knows about Peter.

Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) icky record producer, Linc (Dan Buran) returns to be gross.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Ava share secrets.

Laura (Genie Francis) gives Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) the business.

Sonny (Maurice Bernard) decides to enjoy the time he has left with Mike (Max Gail).

Peter spends quality time with NOT HIS NIECE, Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer).

Ava wants Franco to paint her portrait to hang at Wyndemere.

Relief and fear wash over Brad (Parry Shen) as Lucas (Ryan Carnes) regains consciousness.

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) is not thrilled with Franco and Ava's collaboration.