The Young and the Restless Snags Top Honors at WGA Awards

CBS' The Young and the Restless took home the gold for Best Daytime Drama at this year's WGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The award honored the Y&R writing team of Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Lynn Martin, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, and Teresa Zimmerman.

Other contenders for the top daytime prize included the writing teams from NBC's Days of Lives (Lorraine Broderick, Ron Carlivati, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, Dave Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katie Schock, and Betsy Snyder) and ABC's General Hospital (Shelly Altman, Christopher Van Etten, Dan O’Connor, Anna T. Cascio, Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Donny Sheldon, and Scott Sickles).

The win breaks a 5-year winning streak held by GH. Both Y&R and Bibel tweeted about their wins. Check the posts below.