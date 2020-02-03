The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Steffy Just Can't Control Her Tongue

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

A kiss just isn't a kiss on The Bold and the Beautiful. It's managed to upend Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) marriage to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and cause chaos for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Eric (John McCook) may want Quinn (Rena Sofer) to compromise with his ex, but Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) may have a better offer.

Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) guilt over setting up Hope is too much for her to bear.

Watch the new B&B promo below: