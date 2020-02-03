Casting Shocker: Casey Moss Out at Days of Our Lives!

Casey Moss

Bad news for fans of the Deveraux clan! Casey Moss (JJ Deveraux) is set to leave Days of Our Lives, according to Soaps/SheKnows.

And viewers won't be waiting six months to see JJ's exit storyline, as he will reportedly be departing Salem during February sweeps. JJ has been embroiled in addiction and subsequent recovery ever since the death of his girlfriend, Haley (Thia Megia), in Days' flash-forward.

Are you looking forward to a JJ-free Days? Would you like to see Casey Moss at another soap? Tell us in the comments!