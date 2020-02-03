Constance Towers Heads Back to General Hospital

Steven Bergman Photography

Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) is rising from the dead again on General Hospital. Highlight Hollywood got the exclusive scoop on Helena's return, which will air during February Sweeps. HH reported that Towers filmed her scenes in December.

Is the Cassadine villainess back from the dead? Is this a flashback? Will Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) or the resurrected Prince Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) get a ghostly one-on-one with the steely matriarch? Find out this February on General Hospital!