Days of Our Lives' Ron Carlivati Teases Dramatic Storyline to Honor Bill Hayes

Bill Hayes (Doug Williams) will be celebrating fifty years on Days of Our Lives soon, and head writer Ron Carlivati is penning a special tribute to the iconic actor. The scribe told Soap Opera Digest a bit about what he has planned for the Williams-Deveraux-Horton clan:

I think it’s important to honor the actor and the character and the longevity, and also for the fans that have watched that person for so many years. We found a way in by there being an unexpected death in the family that has an impact on Doug and causes him to reminisce about when he first came to town. I don't want to give away too much, but there will be a very nice day that honors him.

Hmm! Who could the mystery death be? Perhaps Doug's wife Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes)'s relative JJ Deveraux, since portrayer Casey Moss is due to exit? Or what about baby Mackenzie "Mickey" Horton, who's thought to be the child of Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan)?

Congrats to Bill Hayes for fifty years of Days! Read the rest of Carlivati's previews in the latest issue of SOD, on stands now.