Days of Our Lives Promo: The Ships Have Come In

Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer

If you ship a couple on Days of Our Lives, you may be in luck this week. Just like Noah's Ark, characters are matching up two-by-two.

Poor Xander (Paul Telfer) has crossed his legs for over a year waiting for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to come around. Her declaration may still catch him off guard.

Saintly ex-priest Eric (Greg Vaughan), the most unforgiving man in Salem, comes around for Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Sonny (Freddie Smith) visits his soon-to-be-ex-husband Will (Chandler Massey) in prison. Will's news may derail Evan's (Brock Kelly) plans.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) has a change of heart regarding Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: