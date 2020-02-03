Eve to Host 13th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Steven Bergman Photography

The Talk's Eve has been tapped to host Essence magazine's 13th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards. This marks the rapper-actress' first time hosting the event that takes place during Oscar Week, on Feb. 6. The celebration honors Tinseltown's accomplished and creative Black women, behind and in front of the camera.

In a released statement to the magazine, Eve said,

I’m honored to host the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards this year. This is such an important time for women in the world—especially working in the entertainment industry both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. ESSENCE is such an incredible brand that I’ve looked up to over the years, so I’m over the moon to be a part of this event

The event will honor Emmy award-winning actress Niecy Nash, director Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), and the cast and co-executive producer of Pose: Dominique Jackson, Janet Mock, Indya Moore, Mj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, and Hailie Sahar.

Actress Alfre Woodard is joined by Emmy award-winning director Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, and Issa Rae as some of the presenters at the highly-anticipated event.

The event will be held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.