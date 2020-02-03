Friends and Family Honor Kristoff St. John on Anniversary of His Passing

Author:
Publish date:
Kristoff St. John

The daytime world celebrated the life and legacy of The Young and the Restless's Kristoff St. John (Neil) on the one-year anniversary of his Feb. 3, 2018 passing. His colleagues and fans have not forgotten Kristoff's many contributions to the world of soap opera.

The official Y&R account tweeted:

St. John's ex-wife, champion boxer Mia St. John, shared on Instagram:

St. John's longtime screen partner, Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla), tweeted:

Shemar Moore, who played Neil's brother, Malcolm, shared an emotional tribute on IG:

Bryton James - AKA Neil's on-screen son, Devon - shared a simple but meaningful message:

Kristoff's ex Allana St. John, mother of his daughter Lola, shared:

Veteran soap scribe Michele Val Jean, who worked with St. John on Generations and writes for Y&R's sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful, tweeted:

Related Stories