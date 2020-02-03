Friends and Family Honor Kristoff St. John on Anniversary of His Passing

Steven Bergman Photography

The daytime world celebrated the life and legacy of The Young and the Restless's Kristoff St. John (Neil) on the one-year anniversary of his Feb. 3, 2018 passing. His colleagues and fans have not forgotten Kristoff's many contributions to the world of soap opera.

The official Y&R account tweeted:

St. John's ex-wife, champion boxer Mia St. John, shared on Instagram:

St. John's longtime screen partner, Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla), tweeted:

Shemar Moore, who played Neil's brother, Malcolm, shared an emotional tribute on IG:

Bryton James - AKA Neil's on-screen son, Devon - shared a simple but meaningful message:

Kristoff's ex Allana St. John, mother of his daughter Lola, shared:

Veteran soap scribe Michele Val Jean, who worked with St. John on Generations and writes for Y&R's sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful, tweeted: