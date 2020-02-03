Y&R February Sweeps Spoiler: Relationships Hit Tough Times in Genoa City

Eric Braeden





Victor/Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) goes all out for the Newman Enterprises 50th anniversary gala. The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) is celebrated by family, friends, and enemies alike at the event. Watch for some shocking things to take place that shake up the party.

Amanda/Billy/Victoria: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) continues on his downward spiral and his living-in-the-moment attitude. Look for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to start to wonder if Billy is fit to raise their kids. Will the Newman heiress make moves against Billy's parental rights? Meanwhile, Billy and the mysterious Amanda (Mishael Morgan) are brought closer, while the legal ace's past comes back to haunt her. Watch for many to have questions about her background.



Adam/Chelsea/Nick: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) and the con artist designer (Melissa Claire Egan) are together forever and people will have to deal! Look for the reunited couple to be staunchly defend their romance for the naysayers. Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam's feud kicks up again due to a business deal that happens to touch the Newman clan.

Theo/Lola/Kyle/Summer: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) and his chef wife's (Sasha Calle) relationship hits the skids due to a tantalizing secret that comes to light. While Kyle and Lola's marriage starts to show cracks. watch for troublemaker Theo (Tyler Johnson) and tartlet Summer (Hunter King) to use it to their advantage to get what they want.

Mariah/Tessa: The homeless singer's (Cait Fairbanks) life on the road is a hit for her career but is a bust for her relationship with journalist in training (Camryn Grimes).