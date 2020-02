The Young and the Restless Promo: Theo Winds Up For a Devastating Pitch

Tyler Johnson

News travels fast on The Young and the Restless. Summer's (Hunter King) San Francisco kissy-kissy with Kyle (Michael Mealor) gets back to Theo (Tyler Johnson), who doesn't seem too upset.

Lola (Sasha Calle) feels the chill from her new husband and wants to know what's bugging him. Summer may use a ready and willing weapon in her arsenal to fire the first shot.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: