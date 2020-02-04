PREVIEW: Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Mia Discusses Tragic Losses on The Doctors

Champion boxer Mia St. John is back in the ring...but this time, she's fighting for a cause close to her heart. After the tragic losses of her son, Julian, and then her ex-husband, The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, she has become a non-stop advocate for mental health reform. She discusses these issues on The Doctors on Feb. 4.

St. John calls out the healthcare system for failing her family members. Per ET Canada, she explains that the facility in which Julian was receiving treatment was not up to code:

There were so many errors, from having plastic bags in the suicide unit… not doing the mandatory checks… my son was on a powerful antipsychotic, which toxicology came back and there was no antipsychotic in his system.

Watch a clip from the discussion below, but tune in to The Doctors on Feb. 4 to see her full interview.