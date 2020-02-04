The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton: 'I Don't Get Liam'

Steven Bergman Photography

In the latest episode of Soap Opera Digest's podcast, The Bold and the Beautiful star Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer) admits he finds his character baffling. Joking that Liam is the "waffle king" after bouncing between stepsister-wives Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) for nearly a decade, Clifton confesses that he has to dig deep to understand the publishing heir's motivations.

He explained to SOD:

Okay, first let me say, I don’t get Liam. I try really, really hard, but I don’t get Liam, and that is the struggle of my job. I mean, he’s an idealist, I’m a pragmatist. He’s naive and his thinking is flowery and I’m the opposite of that. I’ve been with the same woman for 15 years and he can’t stay with the same woman for a week. It’s very hard to get in his head. I consider my job to be just that, is justifying his behavior.

The ever-pragmatic Clifton suggests that "Liam probably believes that Hope is the love of his life," but you won't find him shipping #Steam over #Lope, or vice-versa. He added:

You’ll never hear me say that I prefer one or the other or I think Liam should be with one or the other. That’s a death sentence both on screen and off. I just don’t think it works that way and there shouldn’t be an answer. I mean, who Liam should be with is like the suitcase in Pulp Fiction. You’re just not supposed to know. There is no answer and that’s the beauty of it because the story must go on.

Don't miss the rest of Clifton's chat in the latest issue of SOD, on stands now!