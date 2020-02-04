DC #952: Top 5 Characters We Want to Jump Soaps

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #952: Top 5 Characters We Want to Jump Soaps

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin count down their Top 5 Characters We Want to Jump Soaps.

Share your Top 5 Characters We Want to Jump Soaps in the comments below!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.