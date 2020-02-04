WATCH: Wendy Williams Criticizes the Carters for Sitting During National Anthem

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams isn't one to shy away from controversy. On the Feb. 3 episode of her show, she discussed the previous night's Super Bowl. When Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem, superstars Beyoncé and JAY-Z chose to sit rather than stand, in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality.

Wendy didn't hold back with her opinions on the Carters....while wearing a piece from Beyoncé's new athleisure collaboration, Adidas x Ivy Park. She said:

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are getting slammed for not standing up. They were with their daughter [Blue] Ivy… Everyone was standing, but this only a picture… But when they were performing, if you saw the actual standing up. ‘As the bombs burst in air,' you know, you put a hand over your heart. I don’t know about you, and our country might be in a bad way, but there’s no place I’d rather live than America.

After noting JAY-Z's recent partnership with the National Football League, Williams continued:

JAY-Z and Beyoncé. you understand all eyes are on you. You should’ve stood up. If you don’t like our country, then… Anywho, let’s move on.

Watch Wendy discuss the Carters below.

