The Bold and the Beautiful's Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer) is gearing up for a big February. He stars Lifetime original movie Her Secret Family Killer, which premieres at 8/7 central on Feb. 16.

Originally called DNA Thriller, the flick finds Sarah giving her BFF, Victoria, a DNA testing kit, but Victoria is killed not long after. The cops soon come knocking on Sarah's door because they ran a DNA test on Victoria's body - and the killer is related to Sarah! But who could it be?

Appearing alongside Brooks are Brooke Nevin (Scorpion, Cracked), Diora Baird (Cobra Kai, Shameless).