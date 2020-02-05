Judge Jerry Returns for Second Season

Judge Jerry is getting the green light for another season. The syndicated courtroom show is hosted by former talk show host Jerry Springer. Its renewal was announced on Wednesday, Feb. 5, by NBCUniversal TV Distribution EVP of Creative Affairs Tracie Wilson, according to Deadline.

Judge Jerry has been cleared in 95 percent of the U.S. In a released statement, Springer said about the renewal,

The opportunity to continue doing this program that I love is a godsend. I will keep striving to be fair to the parties, as well as entertaining and interesting for the audience. But please know my career ambitions have their limits. I will not seek, nor will I accept, a nomination for the Supreme Court!

Judge Jerry debuted as the highest-rated court show in five years, nabbing 1.0 nationally in household ratings and 1.4 daily viewers and getting 0.5 women 25-54 rating. It was the #2 syndicated show of the season behind The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kerry Shannon, the executive producer of the show, stated,