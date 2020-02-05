WATCH: Dr. Phil Opens Up About That Mega-Mansion for Sale and Its 'Anti-Gun Display'

Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Dr. Phil McGraw CBS/Viacom/YouTube

On Feb. 5, The Talk welcomed Dr. Phil McGraw. They discussed whether he was connected to an infamous mansion, listed on the market for $30 million. It was alleged that McGraw owned the house, but it actually belonged to his son, singer Jordan.

McGraw cleared up the controversy, informing the panel:

Number one, it is not my house. I’ve never spent a night in that house. It wasn’t a gun wall, and those are not deer antlers, but other than that, perfectly accurate story. That is an anti-gun display. Those are guns covered up in black tar wax, by an artist that said we should melt all of these guns down. That’s a meltdown gun wall display under glass. And those are roots from like Harry Potter type things on the stairway, a Tim Burton type inspired thing. This is my son’s house, not mine.

He added:

But I'll tell you what, I love the publicity. The house sold in like 10 hours.

Check the clip below.