WATCH: Dr. Phil Opens Up About That Mega-Mansion for Sale and Its 'Anti-Gun Display'

Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Dr. Phil McGraw

On Feb. 5, The Talk welcomed Dr. Phil McGraw. They discussed whether he was connected to an infamous mansion, listed on the market for $30 million. It was alleged that McGraw owned the house, but it actually belonged to his son, singer Jordan.

McGraw cleared up the controversy, informing the panel:

Number one, it is not my house. I’ve never spent a night in that house. It wasn’t a gun wall, and those are not deer antlers, but other than that, perfectly accurate story. That is an anti-gun display. Those are guns covered up in black tar wax, by an artist that said we should melt all of these guns down. That’s a meltdown gun wall display under glass. And those are roots from like Harry Potter type things on the stairway, a Tim Burton type inspired thing. This is my son’s house, not mine.

He added:

But I'll tell you what, I love the publicity. The house sold in like 10 hours.

Check the clip below.

