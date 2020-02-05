WATCH: Jessica Simpson Gets Real About Abuse and Addiction on The View

Whoopi Goldberg, Jessica Simpson, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain The View/YouTube

Jessica Simpson titled her new autobiography Open Book, and the singer-turned-reality star-turned-fashion mogul is living up to the name. She spoke about her childhood sexual abuse and alcohol addiction to three of the ladies of The View on Feb. 5.

Simpson opened up about being sexually abused by a friend's daughter as a pre-teen. She told The View panel:

I didn't really understand what was going on, but I was the victim and I allowed it to happen. I knew that something was wrong and I needed it to stop because it was really holding me back as a child to feel like a child.

In recent years, she struggled with her addiction to alcohol. She shared:

I realized that I wasn't being the parent that my parents were to me, and in raising my children I was not present. I couldn't even tell you who got them ready, and for me to miss out on those beautiful moments, it just wasn't worth it.

