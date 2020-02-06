Guiding Light Alum Tina Sloan Releases First Novel

Guiding Light's Tina Sloan (ex-Beth Raines) released her first fictional book on Feb. 1. Although she previously penned Changing Shoes: Getting Older - Not Old - with Style, Humor and Grace, her new tome - Chasing Cleopatra: A Novel of Love, Betrayal and Suspense - marks her first novel.

The story follows 40-something local TV host Cleo Gallier, who falls for younger hunk Jake Regan on vacation. But their affair is anything but simple; Cleo soon finds herself embroiled with Jake's girlfriend, his CIA agent father on a mission, and the entire Regan family.

And one of Sloan's former GL co-stars have endorsed Chasing Cleopatra. Crystal Chappell (ex-Olivia Spencer) tweeted: